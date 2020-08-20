SU football players “not happy” with students gathering

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A late Wednesday night gathering by Syracuse University students is not the news members of the Syracuse football team wanted to wake up to.

This week alone, future opponents North Carolina and Notre Dame had to make adjustments to the semester because of COVID-19 outbreaks. NC State also announced on Thursday that it to was transitioning to only online classes for the rest of the semester.

Syracuse students began returning to campus at the beginning of August with the intention of the University to have in-person classes.

The SU football team opens the season at North Carolina on September 12th.