Syracuse picks up big win holding off North Carolina

Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) with a three point attempt in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

With time running short to impress the NCAA Tournament committee, the SU men’s basketball team picked a good time to record its best win of the season.

Buddy Boeheim scored 26 points, while Quincy Guerrier added 18 points, as the Orange knocked off North Carolina 72-70 on Monday.

The Tar Heels jumped on the Orange early, racing out to a 22-13 lead. Syracuse would close the first half on an 11-0 run, taking a 34-28 lead at halftime. Buddy Boeheim sparked the Orange, scoring the last six points of the half, going over 1,000 for his career. Buddy becomes the 64th SU player to top the 1,000 point mark.

North Carolina answered with an 8-1 run to start the second half to regain the lead. With just under 17 minutes to play Syracuse took back the lead, and never gave it up.

SU overcame a 53-33 rebounding deficit by forcing 20 turnovers and shooting 41% from the field.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 14-8 overall and 8-7 in the ACC. Next up is the regular-season finale Wednesday night against Clemson. That will be a 5 p.m. tip.