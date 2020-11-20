SU women’s basketball team to open season on the road at Stony Brook

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first time the Syracuse University women’s basketball team will take to the court will be on the road. They’ll visit Stony Brook to take on the Seawolves on Sunday, November 29 at 2 p.m.

These two teams have met three times in the last five years, with the Orange coming out victorious each time. In the most recent matchup, Syracuse earned an 81-70 win in overtime at the Carrier Dome on December 3, 2017. Tiana Mangakahia led the team with 29 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds in the win.

Stony Brook is coming off a record-setting season where the Seawolves went 28-3 overall and won both the America East regular season and postseason championships. During the 2019-20 season Stony Brook strung together 22-straight wins, which was the longest active streak in Division I women’s basketball at the time.

Last season, Syracuse went 16-15 and finished 9-9 in the ACC.

The Orange return four of five starters, add a top-5 recruiting class, and welcome the return of Mangakahia, who missed last season while battling Stage 2 breast cancer.

The Orange will open the season at home on December 2 against Lincoln (DII) at 7 p.m.