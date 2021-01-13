SUNY Potsdam’s fieldhouse becomes St. Lawrence County’s first public vaccination center

St. Lawrence Health System is collaborating with SUNY Potsdam, New York State, and St. Lawrence County Board of Health to establish a public vaccination center. The Fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has been transformed into a mass vaccination location.

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first COVID-19 vaccinations have been set up in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence Health System, SUNY Potsdam, the St. Lawrence County Board of Health and New York State have collaborated to establish the county’s first public vaccination center. The fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall was officially transformed on January 13 a mass vaccination location.

SLHS stated that clinical personnel are anticipating the distribution of the next round of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, January 18, 2021. The Health System also is working to establish clinics in Gouverneur and Massena, New York.

St. Lawrence Health System Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Slaga commented on the vaccination center at SUNY Potsdam in adherence to state guidelines.

Slaga stated, “while we recognize that many members of our community would like to receive the vaccine, we must and will adhere to all federal, state, and local protocols and guidelines to aid in an equitable and transparent distribution process.”

Additionally, residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines when making an appointment at the vaccination center.

Check eligibility

Wear short-sleeve shirts to appointment to ease vaccination administration

Patients will be required to sit in a post-vaccination observation area for 15 to 30 minutes

Patients are reminded they will need to return to the vaccine center for the second dose of their vaccination

All patients will be required to provide proper identification

Masks are required at all times

Walks-ins are prohibited.

This site will provide vaccinations to eligible individuals in accordance with the New York State COVID-19 vaccination plan. As of January 13, phases 1a and 1b are open to residents.

Phase 1b includes the following:

Fire fighters

Police officers

Corrections officers

Public safety communications

Sworn and civilian personnel

P-12 school faculty

Childcare providers

Public transit personnel

Individuals working or living in a homeless shelter

Public-facing grocery store workers

In-person college instructions

Individuals 65 years of age or older

A full list of eligible individuals can be found on the New York State Department of Health website.

