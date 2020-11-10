Syracuse basketball recruit Dior Johnson decommits from the Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One of the highest rated recruits in Syracuse basketball history has decommitted from the program.

Dior Johnson, considered to be the top guard in the class of 2022, announced on his social media platforms that he is decommitting from Syracuse.

A source close to the team told NewsChannel 9 that it was a mutual decision.

Johnson verbally committed to Syracuse in February and is considered the best SU recruit since Carmelo Anthony.

Since his commitment, Johnson has gone through several changes. He transferred to Oak Hill Academy this summer, but suffered a foot injury shortly after. In September, he left Oak Hill and is now enrolled at Centennial High School back in California.

Johnson is a 6-3 guard ranked as the third best player in the Class of 2022 by 24/7 Sports. In the ESPN rankings, he has slipped to 11th in the class.

Johnson thanked Syracuse for the interest and says he is keeping Syracuse as an option in the message he posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. But some think he may not play college basketball at all.

The NBA has established NBA G League Select Team to develop top prospects who do not go to college. Prospects would play exhibitions against other International teams and G League teams and be paid.