Syracuse falls in season opener at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – The 2020 Syracuse football season has begun. The long awaited season opener at No. 18 North Carolina did not go in Syracuse’s favor.

The Orange could not keep up with Tarheels and lost 31-6. UNC scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Tommy DeVito finished with 13-31 with 112 passing yards. He was sacked 7 times by the UNC defense. SU could not get anything going on the ground as DeVito led the ground game with 30 yards and the team finished with just 68 yards.

For three quarters, the defense was the bright spot for Syracuse. Andre Cisco and Mikel Jones both had interceptions. Aaron Bolinsky also recovered a fumble on a muffed punt as well. Cisco now has 13 career interceptions and is six away from tying a program record of 19.

UNC’s Sam Howell had 295 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Javonta Williams led their offensive production with 57 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

Syracuse drops to 0-1(0-1) with the loss. Next up, the Orange travel to Pittsburgh for another noon kick on September 19th. The game will air on the ACC Network.