Syracuse Football players enter transfer portal

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Hackett #89 of the Syracuse Orange runs with a touchdown reception during the first quarter against the Holy Cross Crusaders at the Carrier Dome on September 28, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Just one day into the Syracuse Football offseason and the Orange is now left to fill a few more roster spots. Senior tight end Aaron Hackett and junior running back Markenzy Pierre have entered the transfer portal.

Hackett had only ten receptions and two touchdowns this season compared to a year ago when his production doubled. In 2019 Hackett caught twenty-three passes and six touchdowns.

Redshirt junior Markenzy Pierre struggled to get on the field in 2020. Pierre carried the ball 21 times for only 48 rushing yards.

Syracuse finished the 2020 season at 1-10.