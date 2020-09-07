Syracuse Football releases depth chart for Week 1 against UNC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Football has released the depth chart for Week 1 against UNC and some players aren’t listed.

Among those not listed are Running Backs Jarveon Howard and Abdul Adams.

Syracuse releases its depth chart for Week 1 against UNC.



Jawhar Jordan is listed at RB1. Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard are not listed. Chris Elmore at LG & no Chris Bleich or Dakota Davis on the OLine. A lot of new names at LB & Andre Cisco is in the rover role. @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/9ArjPzqvvf — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) September 7, 2020

The other players that aren’t listed include offensive lineman Dakota Davis, Florida transfer offensive lineman Chris Bleich and defensive end Tyrell Richards.

Davis started all 12 games for SU last season on the offensive line. Chris Elmore, who has played full back, tight end, and defensive lineman in the past, is listed as the starting left guard.

Jawhar Jordan, a redshirt freshman, is listed as the first-team running back. Markenzy Pierre, a redshirt junior, is listed as the backup.

Coach Babers did not get into any specifics on player availability for this week’s contest against North Carolina but instead said he would address it after the game. To watch his full press conference, click above.