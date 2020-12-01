Syracuse freshman Trebor Pena named ACC Specialist of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

After returning a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown, the first kickoff return touchdown for the Orange since 2011, Trebor Pena is the ACC Specialist of the Week.

Following the first NC State points of the game, Pena erased Syracuse’s deficit on the ensuing kickoff, slicing through the Wolfpack defense for a house call. It was the first kickoff return score since Dorian Graham returned one the same distance in a 2011 contest vs. West Virginia.

🔥 98 YARDS 🔥@PenaTrebor with the Orange's longest kickoff return since 2011.



Watch on ACCN: https://t.co/zRoA3JJ6MX pic.twitter.com/Jzxa3iBUUV — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 28, 2020

The freshman from Ocean Township, New Jersey returned two kicks on the day for a combined 115 yards.

Syracuse will close the year at Notre Dame on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.