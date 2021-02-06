Syracuse gets blown out at Clemson

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim during the second half Feb 6, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Littlejohn Coliseum.

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a crucial game for Syracuse to try and build its tournament resume but the Orange couldn’t get it done. SU fell to Clemson 78-61 at Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday.

The Orange struggled to score in the first half, shooting only 3-25. Clemson took advantage and jumped out to a 39-19 lead at the half.

Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Honor also chipped in with 15 points.

Joseph Girard III led SU with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Girard III was joined by Alan Griffin who had 12 points, followed by Marek Dolezaj with 10 points. Kadary Richmond had a career-high six steals to go with five boards.

The Orange outscored Clemson 13-8 in the final minutes of the game, but that just wasn’t enough.

Syracuse drops to 10-6 overall and 4-5 in the ACC. SU is now 1-5 on the road. Next up is a trip to NC State on Tuesday.