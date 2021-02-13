Syracuse routes Boston College at home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange took care of business Saturday afternoon at home in the Carrier Dome beating Boston College 75-67.

It was a complete team effort for the Orange. All five starters scored in double-figures. Joe Girard III led SU with 16 points, all of which was scored in the first half to give Syracuse a 41-35 lead at halftime.

SU continued to stay hot offensively in the second half. The Eagles scored six unanswered points in the final minute of the game to tighten Syracuse’s lead to seven. The Orange however held on to secure a much needed win at home. This extends Syracuse’s winning streaking against the Eagles to six-straight.

With this win, Syracuse improves to 12-6 and 6-5 in the ACC. The Orange have now won five of its last seven games. Next up for SU is trip to Louisville on Wednesday. Tip-time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.