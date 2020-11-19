Syracuse standout Elijah Hughes headed to Utah to play for the Jazz

SYRACUSE, NY – FEBRUARY 20: Khwan Fore (L) of the Louisville Cardinals alters the shot attempt of Elijah Hughes #33 of the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome on February 20, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

At 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night Elijah Hughes got the phone call he had been dreaming of since he was a little boy. With the 39th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Hughes was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans.

That pick was traded to Utah, where the Beacon, New York native now will begin his NBA career with the Jazz.

Hughes becomes the 14th Syracuse player since 2010 to be drafted.

This past season, Elijah Hughes led the ACC in scoring at 19 points per game. He was a first team All-ACC selection, and was named the ECAC Division I Player of the Year.