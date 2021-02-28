Syracuse women drop nail-biter to #2 NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women gave #2 NC State all they could handle, but it was the Wolfpack edging the Orange 68-61 in the regular season finale.

Down by 13 entering the 4th quarter, SU would open the final quarter on a 16-2 run. Kiara Lewis would hit a three with 5:33 to play, giving the Orange a 54-53 lead.

NC State would battle back, regaining the lead for good on a three-point play by Elissa Cunane. The Wolfpack would close the game out at the line, finishing 19-21 from the free throw line.

In maybe her final game at the Dome, Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis led all scorers with 29 points. Tiana Mangakahia wrapped up her career at the Carrier Dome with 10 points and five assists.

It’s the first loss this season by the Syracuse women at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse finishes the regular season at 12-7 overall (9-7 in the ACC).

The ACC women’s basketball tournament will tip off on Wednesday.