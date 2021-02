SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that the Louisville at Syracuse women’s basketball game scheduled of Sunday, Feb. 15, has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test and contract tracing within the Louisville women’s basketball program.

Next up for Syracuse is a trip to Notre Dame on Thursday. Tip-time scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.