Syracuse’s Kamilla Cardoso earns ACC honors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse freshman center Kamilla Cardoso was named ACC Freshman of the week Monday.

Cardoso averaged a double-double over a three-game stretch for Syracuse. The freshman had a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with her 10 points and four blocks in Syracuse’s 88-76 win over North Carolina. Cardoso netted 13 points and 11 rebounds in the Orange’s loss to Louisville.

This marks the second straight week that a Syracuse player has earned ACC Freshman of the Week. Priscilla Williams claimed that honor last week.