Tommy DeVito leaves the game with an injury as Syracuse falls to Duke at home

Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) walks off the field on crutches after the against Duke University on Saturday, Oct 10, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse football team lost in more ways than one on Saturday.

On the scoreboard Syracuse lost to Duke 38-24. In the process SU lost its starting quarterback as Tommy DeVito left the game the fourth quarter with an apparent foot injury. He would head to the locker room and return with a boot on his left foot and crutches.

“Based off some of the stuff I’ve heard, its not good,” said Coach Dino Babers after the loss referring to DeVito’s injury.

His injury adds to what is a growing list for Syracuse. Both preseason All-American safety Andre Cisco and running back Jawhar Jordan were hurt against Georgia Tech and were not on the sideline for the game against Duke.

Before he left the game, Tommy DeVito was 13-26 for 255 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked five times.

The SU defense forced four turnovers with three fumbles and and interception. One fumble was returned 28 yards by Geoff Cantin-Arku for a touchdown. But the defense allowed a season-high 363 rushing yards. The Blue Devils had two players reach over 100 yards in the first half in Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant. Jackson finished with 169 rushing yards and Durant with 163.

Duke’s Chase Brice 22-38 with 270 passing yards, two touchdowns and a pick.

Syracuse is now 1-3 (1-3) and will be back in the Carrie Dome on Oct. 17th to face its lone non-conference opponent Liberty at noon.