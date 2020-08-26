Tour boat ‘Island Duchess’ leaves Alexandria Bay after running aground last week

ST. LAWRENCE RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the Uncle Sam’s Tour Boat running aground on August 20, ‘Island Duchess’ has once again left the docks in Alexandria Bay.

Except this time, the vessel is being accompanied upriver.

The three-story tour boat ran aground last week with 134 passengers on board. Local first responders, state, federal and both U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard assisted at the scene and successfully transported all passengers, and the vessel safely to Alex Bay.

Their swift and efficient efforts received praise from departments and business throughout the North Country.

Now, six days later, ‘Island Duchess’ is making its journey away from its home base with multiple tug boats, and headed towards repairs.

Looks like @BoatToursSam Island Duchess is headed for repairs. Photo by Dylan Semprivivo. pic.twitter.com/22g0fH9jgu — Michael Folsom (@theshipwatcher) August 26, 2020

Details on the full damage to the vessel have yet to be confirmed by Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours, but the vessel remains out of commission.

