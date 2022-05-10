FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is continuing its Enduring Freedom Drive roadwork project throughout the military installation.

This project was announced in early May and will repave the main road that wraps around a portion of the base and will result in periodic road closures.

According to officials, beginning May 11, work will be done on the portion of Enduring Freedom Drive stretching from Tigris River Valley Road to Euphrates River Valley Road. This portion will experience some closures through May 18.

Officials also said that there will be detours and occasional delays.

Motorists are urged to use caution at the site and follow the signals of construction crew members, as well as plan extra time into their commutes.