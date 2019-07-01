Uncorked with Downtown Local Lounge

Downtown Local Lounge is a New York based wine lounge located in Watertown, NY featuring a calm & relaxing atmosphere. The lounge serves NY wine, craft beer & cider, cheeses, breads, oils, local desserts, as well as a couple of small food items.

The idea of Downtown Local Lounge stemmed from an amateur wine maker starting with berries & fruit and being recommended to submit to the NY State Fair in 2014. That experience led to the realization of what NY State has to offer for cold-hardy varietals, as well as some not-so-cold hardy, but still grow great in the Finger Lakes region of NY. The climate around the lakes is its own, turning out some international favorites, such as Riesling.

Wineries & vineyards have been becoming more popular in recent years, with NY wines coming more to the forefront. Downtown Local Lounge wants to help NY wines flourish with a calm & relaxing atmosphere where people can socialize and enjoy a glass of NY wine, along with the local things that compliment them.

Downtown Local Lounge “The Best Place In Town To Wine-Down”!!!