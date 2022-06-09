Always caring. Yes, always — and everywhere across the North Country.

A lot has changed since United Helpers was founded in 1898. We’ve expanded our reach and grown, from elder care to rehabilitation to behavioral health. Life has its tough times. And for many, United Helpers will be a place to turn to more than once along life’s way.

So we’ve built an organization to meet your needs today and tomorrow. By connecting people to the right services and supports, they can be as engaged as possible with living.

Some call it a “continuum of care.” We simply call it Always Caring.

Our promise to you

For people in the North Country, United Helpers delivers the specialized medical, physical and emotional support they need to be fully connected to life. We have been caring for our neighbors in St. Lawrence County for more than 120 years, and no other provider comes close to the reach of our network, the breadth of our services, or the depth of our commitment.

Support in finding your way

Our Navigator is here to help you understand our services better and make informed decisions with confidence.

Just call 315-714-3117.

A new brand to unite our efforts

There’s a sense of confidence in working with an organization that has a reputation you trust. So we’re simplifying the way we identify our offerings to make our presence clearer, more consistent, and more reassuring to you.

United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care

formerly RiverLedge in Ogdensburg and Maplewood in Canton

United Helpers Independent Senior Living

formerly Partridge Knoll

United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills

formerly Mosaic