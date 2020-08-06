Vigilante Yoga means taking power into your own hands, to create the life you have always dreamed of. Through Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation, Mindfulness and Community, we reestablish a connection with our true nature. There is a place inside every one of us that remains untouched, where joy and space reside. Vigilante Yoga’s goal is to guide you back home. In yoga we call it Smarana.

SMARANA “SELF-REMEMBRANCE”

Self remembrance. Who were you before the world told you who to be? We are not our thinking mind. We are not the layers of conditioning that have kept our true self in the dark all these years.

You are so much more. I am so much more. We are so much more.

