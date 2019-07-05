The W. B. Goodnow Agency, Inc. was founded in 1930 by Warren B. Goodnow. The agency’s first office was located in Warren’s home on Maple Street in Winthrop where it remained in service through the Ice Storm of 1943. We relocated to a separate office in 1956.

Warren’s son, Warren C. Goodnow, began working in the agency after he returned home from World War II, and took over the agency in 1951. Warren C. and his wife Gwendolyn saw the agency through two location changes, including the current location at 1 Cemetery Street in Winthrop.

A new era in the Goodnow Agency began in 1974 when Warren C. and Gwen retired and their son Warren took over. During one of the worst natural disasters in recent North Country history, his son Mark also got his first taste of the business and the importance of assisting customers in times of need.

In 2002, Mark joined his father until Warren retired in 2007. Mark became the fourth generation of the Goodnow family to serve the insurance needs of North Country customers at the W.B. Goodnow Agency, Inc.

Insurance for home, auto, renters & small business

As an independent insurance agency, we have a variety of insurance carriers for home, auto, renter or small business. Multiple carriers also allow us to offer competitive rates and provide a customized insurance plan to ensure we match you with the company that best meets your needs.

With decades of experience, we are also able to answer any simple or complicated insurance questions. It is our goal to provide you with better coverage at lower rates and quality service throughout your plan. At the W.B. Goodnow Agency, we are friendly, professional, experienced and right down the street!