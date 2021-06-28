Waite Motorsports has been selling Polaris powersports vehicles for more than 16 years.

Our dealership was first located in Watertown, New York along with its sister store, Waite Toyota. After taking on the Victory Motorcycle line in 1999, we decided to make the move to a new building in Adams Center, NY.

We are dealers for Polaris ATVs, Polaris snowmobiles, Slingshot 3-wheel roadsters, Indian Motorcycles, GEM electric vehicles, and Triton Trailers. We offer full parts and service departments for our brands, and we service other makes as well.

We are located on over 80 acres, near Syracuse and Lowville, with plenty of room for you to take a test ride. Shop our in-stock ATVs, motorcycles, reverse trikes and snowmobiles.

We can handle all of your finance needs, too, be it on a new motorsport vehicle or a used powersport vehicle.