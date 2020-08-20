Walkthrough Wednesday: 4-bedroom historic home in Colton

(WWTI) – Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a home at 4829 SH 56 in Colton.
The newly renovated home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and has maintained its historic value. The home offers two options for heating, wood heat or forced air.
There is a beautiful patio and garden area in the backyard. The home is located within walking distance of the school, library and restaurants.
Watch the Walkthrough Wednesday segment above to see video of the home and learn about more of its features.
