Walkthrough Wednesday: Beautiful 4 bedroom riverfront home in Massena

WWTI) – Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a riverfront home at 542 SH 131, Massena NY.

Features of this four bedroom home include:

Close proximity to the beach, golf course, parks or nature trails

Two and a half baths

An oversized garage

A finished basement

A fireplace

Cathedral ceilings in the foyer

Stainless steel appliances

This home is perfect for any size family. It sits right across from the St. Lawrence river, but also has a pool and spacious yard. If you prefer to stay indoors this home also features a fireplace and large windows so you can enjoy your view of the river all year round.

This property includes a beautiful kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, two-toned cabinetry, a farmhouse sink, and granite counter tops.

Inside you will also find the master bedroom which features picturesque views of the St. Lawrence, a large walk in shower and a master closet.

The finished basement, comfortable living room space and countless outdoor opportunities make this home adaptable to any lifestyle. Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.

LATEST STORIES: