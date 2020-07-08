Walkthrough Wednesday: Beautiful cottage style home has a view of the Grass River

Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a beautiful cottage style home at 451 Pestle Street Road, Russell NY.

Features of the river front home include:

Perennial gardens

Three sheds

Original hardwood flooring

A wrap around porch

Cathedral ceilings with exposed beams

Plenty of outdoor space

A chef’s style kitchen

The home features both wood burning and propane options for heating. The propane heating system is brand new, making this the perfect home year round.

If you have an appreciation for the outdoors or a variety of hobbies, this may be the home for you. This property includes mature maple trees, perennial gardens and three sheds which have been used as an art studio, canoe building studio and a blacksmith’s shop.

Despite being off the beaten path, this property offers all of the comforts of home. Each room is beautifully designed to ensure that all available space is utilized. The sellers are also willing to include furnishings in the sale of the house.

The wrap around porch provides a great view of the Grass River, making it a great place to sit and relax. This tranquil home also features large windows so you can appreciate the scenery from indoors as well.

Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.

LATEST STORIES: