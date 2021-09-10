Walkthrough Wednesday: Brand new 3 bedroom home in Potsdam

This house at 290 Morgan Road in Potsdam is so new that the seller is still putting the finishing touches on it. Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead gave ABC50’s Alex Hazard a tour.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes high-end features like hardwood floors, high-efficiency windows and much more.

The front door entry leads directly into the kitchen with plenty of cupboard space, multiple outlets and brand new stainless steel appliances.

Also located on the main floor are the laundry room, open-floor living space, two adjacent bedrooms and a full bathroom.

There is a large back porch on the back of the house, overlooking the property and apple trees in the yard.

Off the master bedroom are a spacious closet and master bathroom with a walk-in shower and dual vanity.