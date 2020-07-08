Walkthrough Wednesday: Four bedroom river front home located outside the village of Canton

(WWTI) – Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a four bedroom river front home at 6263 CR 27, Canton NY.

Features of the river front home include:

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Two car garage

Water frontage

Heated inground pool

Master suite

This home’s unique location allows you to experience the benefits of living both in town and in the country. The property is situated on the banks of the Grass River, but is also located right outside the village of Canton.

The master suite includes a beautifully renovated bathroom and closet space with plenty of natural light. This master bathroom includes a large stand up shower, a marble double vanity and a heated, jetted tub with views of the river.

The bathroom isn’t the only room with views of the river. The dining room is surrounded by windows which overlook the river and the backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and stone countertops.

If you are looking for a place to host guests, then this property has the perfect outdoor space for you! There is a heated inground pool and picturesque views of the Grass River. Not to mention the abundance of yard space. If you prefer to relax indoors this home also features a game room in the basement.

Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.

