Walkthrough Wednesday: Lakefront private parcel in Parishville

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a lakefront private parcel off of White Hill Road in Parishville NY.
Features of this three bedroom home include:
- Windows that provide natural lighting
- One bath
- 2.1 acres
- 600 feet of lakefront
- Privacy
This home is perfect for those who want the beauty of the lake but the privacy of living in the woods. In order to reach this home you have to go through a gate, go down a private road and then go down a secondary private road making it the only privately owned parcel on that side of the lake.
This property includes a membership to the association, which provides you with over 2,000 acres of additional land. If you enjoy hunting or outdoor recreation, this is the perfect camp for you.
Inside you will also find windows that provide natural lighting and antique furniture.
Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.
