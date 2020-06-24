Walkthrough Wednesday: Lovingly restored home in Canton has 7 bedrooms

Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a lovingly restored home at 46 East Main Street, Canton.
Features of the 4,180-square-foot renovated historic home include:
- Seven bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Copper gutters
- Composite slate roofing
- Hardwood floors
- Stone countertops
- Custom cabinetry
The kitchen features professional-grade stainless steel appliances, tall windows, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, crown molding and more.
In the master suite, the bedroom transitions seamlessly into the bathroom, which includes a marble top vanity, deep soaker tub, frameless glass shower and custom cabinetry.
The original light fixtures have been rewired throughout the home. The entryway has double French doors with bevel glass windows. There is plenty of space in the large backyard, which features a blue stone patio, marble benches, raised flower beds and more. The rear of the garage is hooked up to be a greenhouse.
Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.
