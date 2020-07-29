Walkthrough Wednesday: Modernized farmhouse in Madrid

N.Y. (WWTI) — Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a modernized farmhouse at 177 Pollock Road, Madrid NY.

Features of this five bedroom home include:

Energy efficient doors and windows

Two baths

A wood shed and storage shed

68 acres

A new well

Rolling meadows and woods

A new roof

This home is perfect for those who want the beauty of living in the country, but the convenience of modern updates. The home features many new finishes such as a new well, roof, flooring, exterior siding, plumbing, heating and electric.

This property includes a kitchen that has maple Amish made cabinets and new counter tops. There are also wide plank floors in this home.

Inside you will also find windows that provide natural lighting and views of the meadows outside. If you prefer to spend your time outside the possibilities are endless at this home. There is an abundance of land and multiple storage sheds and barns.

Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.

