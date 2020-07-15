Walkthrough Wednesday: Newly built, four bedroom home in Potsdam

(WWTI) – Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a newly built home at 270 Douglas Rd, Potsdam NY.
Features of the spacious home include:
- An open floor plan
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- In floor heating
- A propane fireplace
- High ceilings
- Stainless steel appliances
This home is perfect for the cold winter months. It features in floor heating, a propane fireplace and high quality spray foam insulation. If you prefer spending your winters outdoors the home also sits on four acres of land.
This property includes a beautiful kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and two sinks. The kitchen also features a bar area and lots of natural light.
You will have all of the comforts of home on this property. There is a library space, perfect for cuddling up with a good book. You can also work from home as this house includes a home office.
The open floor plan and high ceilings makes this home have a modern feel while still offering the benefits of living in the country. Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.
