Walkthrough Wednesday: Newly finished home in Madrid

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a newly finished home at 39 Caroline Street, Madrid NY.
Features of this home include:
- Two Bedrooms
- One Large Bath/Laundry
- Madrid Waddington School District
- New finishes
Practically everything in this home is new. Step onto the exposed timber-frame porch and walk into a spacious kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, and enjoy a flood of natural light!
Off the kitchen there is a living room, a coat/mud-room area, and a sliding door into a huge bathroom/laundry room. Upstairs find two large bedrooms, an epic master bedroom closet with organizational infrastructure, and another great walk-in closet off the hallway!
Sleep easy knowing your roof, siding, windows, furnace, plumbing, and electrical have all been recently updated. Out back find an over sized two stall garage, which has a great bonus space upstairs filled with potential.
A worry-free home like this is hard to come by, so don’t let this one slip away. Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic, will remain closed until state feels they can open safely
- 13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people
- 8-6-20: Temperatures will be cool overnight
- Former Capital Region mayor dies after explosion in Schenectady; 2 others hospitalized
- Bills CB Josh Norman believes he can win a championship with Buffalo