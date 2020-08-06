Walkthrough Wednesday: Newly finished home in Madrid

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead walked ABC50’s Alex Hazard through a newly finished home at 39 Caroline Street, Madrid NY.

Features of this home include:

Two Bedrooms

One Large Bath/Laundry

Madrid Waddington School District

New finishes

Practically everything in this home is new. Step onto the exposed timber-frame porch and walk into a spacious kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, and enjoy a flood of natural light!

Off the kitchen there is a living room, a coat/mud-room area, and a sliding door into a huge bathroom/laundry room. Upstairs find two large bedrooms, an epic master bedroom closet with organizational infrastructure, and another great walk-in closet off the hallway!

Sleep easy knowing your roof, siding, windows, furnace, plumbing, and electrical have all been recently updated. Out back find an over sized two stall garage, which has a great bonus space upstairs filled with potential.

A worry-free home like this is hard to come by, so don’t let this one slip away. Learn more about this unique property at NoCo Homestead.

LATEST STORIES: