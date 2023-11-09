WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Senate democrats want to subpoena wealthy Republicans to get information about alleged luxury gifts given to Supreme Court justices.

But their effort to investigate the matter hit a roadblock on Thursday.

The absence of an ethics code for Supreme Court justices means the justices aren’t required to recuse themselves from cases that involve the interests of wealthy individuals.

“Congress needs to understand the full scope of the court’s ethical crisis,” said Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.).

Republican lawmakers made it clear they’re opposed to issuing the subpoenas.

“You’ve opened up Pandora’s Box and you’ll get a look into it. It’s not very pretty,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). “We could spend all of our time talking about what we would like to subpoena.”

Graham, as well as Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), said they planned to offer so many amendments and subpoenas of their own that the process would grind to a halt.

“I think we need to get to the bottom of President Biden’s efforts to silence Elon Musk. That’s why I’ve filed a subpoena,” Blackburn said.

The committee adjourned without taking the expected vote. But Democrats vowed to try again.