WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – For the third time this year, the House has censured a representative. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who pled guilty to pulling a House office building fire alarm in September, was the target Thursday.

Bowman’s charges will be dismissed once he completes a three-month probationary period.

“It’s painfully obvious to myself, my colleagues and the American people that the Republican Party is deeply unserious and unable to legislate,” Bowman said Wednesday. “Their censure resolution against me today continues to demonstrate their inability to govern and serve the American people.”

Bowman joins two other Democratic lawmakers who have been censured this year. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was targeted over his comments as chair of the Intel Committee during the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the only Palestinian American in Congress, was censured for her statements regarding the war in Gaza.

The censure of a lawmaker carries no practical effect and mostly serves as a public admonishment.

After the 214-191 vote, Bowman becomes the 27th to be censured in American history, highlighting previous sessions’ reticence to use the measure. Five representatives voted present in Thursday’s resolution.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.