In the summer of 1990 Mike Coniglio and Steven Knight opened the doors of Watertown Auto Sales.

“We had one goal in mind; we wanted to open a Dealership here in Watertown that offered high quality, pre-owned, vehicles at affordable prices.”

Since 1990 Watertown Auto Sales has been locally owned and operated by Mike and Steve.

“Every year, we continue to grow. Not only as a business, but as owners. Whether it’s our employees or our customers, we’re always listening and looking to better ourselves. That way we can better serve our local community. Because at the end of the day, if it wasn’t for them(customers) we wouldn’t be in business here in Watertown.”

Watertown Auto Sales is proud to be able to have eight-teen employees. These employees are the heartbeat of the Dealership.

“We’ve always wanted to have a positive impact on our community. What better way to do that, than to be locally owned and operated by families(employees) that call Watertown and the North Country home. Whether they’re Automotive Technicians that keep vehicles running, our Office Clerks that keep our records correct, our Vehicle Detailing Specialists that keep our vehicles cleaned and looking good or our Sales Department that help customers find the right vehicle for their family, they are what make this Dealership possible for our local community. They are the heartbeat of our Dealership.”

Reviews

“OVE Watertown auto sales !!! They seriously helped me to the fullest. They got me approved and in a car the same day ! They offer amazing warranties and perks when you purchase from them & THEY DONT GIVE UP regardless of your credit situation.” – Aerin

“Gotta say I was really nervous about buying my first car.. I’ve been going from dealer to dealer and never once purchased a car..I came here on Monday and immediately ended up buying a car. I worked with Terry and never once made me feel uncomfortable about it and was on the ball with helping me with the changes that I had to make and made it simple.. Absolutely loved coming here!” – Alex

“Jeff was great! Very patient and caring ! He stayed on top of everything & made it a speedy process!” – Kaitlyn

“I walked in on Saturday and by Monday I walked away with plates on the car I wanted. Beyond impressed. Never thought I’d ever own a nice car! Thank you guys!!” – Kathlien

“This place ROCKS!!! Repeat customer FOREVER!!!” – Brenda

Contact Watertown Auto Sales