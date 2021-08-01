Thunderstorm, high wind warnings for Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties

Lightning lights up the night sky In Neumarkt, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flooded cellars and streets as well as fallen trees and a variety of property damage in Central and Upper Franconia in the night to Monday. (Tobias Hartl/dpa via AP)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special weather statement has been issued for Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm will affect east central Jefferson County, southeastern St. Lawrence County and northeastern Lewis County on August 1.

The storm is moving east at 30 mph with winds above 40 mph and torrential downpours. Pea-sized hail may also be included. Belfort, Indian River, Natural Bridge, Harrisville, Diana and Soft Maple Reservoir, Oswegatchie, Piercefield, Horseshoe Lake, Cranberry Lake, Star Lake, Lower Oswegatchie, Aldrich, Conifer, Wanakena, Gale, Newton Falls, Childwold And Shurtleff will all be impacted by the storm.

The rain from the storm could cause localized flooding. The NWS advices the public to avoid driving their vehicle through flooded roadways.

The storm could include frequent cloud to ground lightning, which could strike up to ten miles away from the storm. If lightning is near by the NWS suggests finding safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.