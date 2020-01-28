1-28-20: Cloudy today with high around 30 degrees, lows below twenty degrees tonight

It’s a cold day today with a high around thirty degrees and cloudy skies. The lake effect snow is expected to stay south of Watertown. Tonight will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the teens.
Tomorrow we are expecting a high of only twenty-four degrees, but sunny skies will help brighten the day. Thanks to high pressure moving in from Canada, the North Country is expected to get more sunshine than most other parts of New York tomorrow.
We will see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the week. Temperatures will gradually warm up, reaching the mid-thirties by Friday. We do have a chance of snow showers this weekend, but nothing major. Temperatures will remain in the mid-thirties through Monday.
