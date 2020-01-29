1-28-20: Temperatures in the teens overnight, sunny skies tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We’ll have temperatures in the teens overnight tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will begin with temperatures in the teens in the morning, possibly even single digit temperatures in areas Northeast of Watertown. Although we will be experiencing typical January weather, there will be a good deal of sunshine to enjoy. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of twenty-five on Wednesday.

The sunshine should remain through Thursday with temperatures in the mid-to-high-twenties. Friday will be more cloudy, but temperatures will rise into the mid-thirties. Clouds will rule the sky over the weekend with possible snow showers on Saturday and Sunday.

We will have a milder start next week with temperatures in the high-thirties on Monday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.