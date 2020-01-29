1-29-20: Partly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the mid-twenties

We have partly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the mid-twenties.

Overnight tonight the skies are going to clear up but we are looking at temperatures dropping down to ten degrees or below.

The cold won’t last long for us here in Northern New York. More sun and temperatures back near thirty degrees are expected for tomorrow and there is no rain in sight for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week and into the weekend, with highs in the mid-thirties. There is a storm system off the coast, but we do not expect much more than a brief dusting of snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The warm weather trend continues through Monday with a slight chance for some snow next Tuesday.

