1-29-20: Temperatures today were somewhat cold, but there was plenty of sunshine to go around

Temperatures today were somewhat cold, but there was plenty of sunshine to go around.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below ten degrees and continue into the morning hours. We will wake up to single digit temperatures tomorrow with more sunshine and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are expected to work their way back into the high-twenties to low-thirties by the end of the day tomorrow.

All signs point to a clear and mostly sunny week and weekend with a brief chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures are back in the high-thirties on Monday, with a good chance for snow showers during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

