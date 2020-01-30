1-29-20: Waking up tomorrow, expect some frost on your vehicles and temperatures in the teens

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – A clear forecast is staying through the evening hours and into the morning. Temperatures in the single digits, and possibly below-zero, are expected North and East of Watertown.

Waking up tomorrow, expect some frost on your vehicles and temperatures in the teens. The day warms up with sun and partial clouds giving us a high around thirty degrees.

Looking ahead to Friday, there are more clouds and sun in the forecast with temperatures reaching the mid-thirties.

This weekend is looking clear with a possible dusting of snow on Saturday evening and into Sunday. More snow is in the forecast moving into the middle of next week.

