1-30-20: Cold but sunny, weather stays clear throughout the day

Temperatures stay cold, with scattered clouds and sunshine throughout the day and temperatures reaching thirty degrees.
The forecast stays clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the low-teens.
Tomorrow, temperatures are back in the mid-thirties with more scattered clouds and sunshine.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast stays clear on Saturday with a possibility for a dusting of snow on Sunday.
Temperatures are back in the forties on Monday, with some precipitation and snow mixing into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
