1-30-20: Early morning cloudy skies, temperatures reaching mid-thirties

This evening will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures drop overnight into the lower-teens with less cloud coverage.

Tomorrow morning we’ll have sun and partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-twenties, gradually increasing to the mid-thirties throughout the day.

Looking ahead to this weekend we have a possibility for snow showers on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-thirties.

Next week, there are possible snow showers starting on Tuesday that could last throughout the week.

