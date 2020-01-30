1-30-20: Temperatures cold overnight, scattered clouds and sunshine tomorrow

This evening temperatures are staying in the upper-teens with clear weather conditions continuing overnight.

Temperatures stay in the upper-teens for tomorrow morning with clear weather, then scattered clouds and sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures for Friday will reach the mid-thirties.

Looking ahead to the weekend, clear weather stays in the forecast through Saturday evening with a chance of scattered snow flurries on Sunday.

Temperatures reach the forties on Monday with more scattered showers and snow predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

