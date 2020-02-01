1-31-20: Clear start to the weekend, snow in the forecast for Sunday

Temperatures tonight hover around the mid-twenties with cloudy skies and some snow flurries possible.
We wake up tomorrow to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-twenties. Overall, the day is quiet with temperatures topping out in the mid-thirties.
Sunday gives us our first look at some accumulating snow showers with temperatures in the low-thirties. On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-thirties.
There is more snow on the way starting on Wednesday and persisting through the end of the week.
