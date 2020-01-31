1-31-20: Mostly cloudy today, possible snow tonight

Today we have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-thirties. Tonight, watch for possible scattered snow showers with temperatures dropping to the mid-twenties.

Tomorrow, temperatures are back in the mid-thirties with mostly cloudy skies and possible scattered snow showers. We have our highest chance to see snowfall on Sunday, with a chance for up to five inches in the Tug Hill region.

Looking ahead, temperatures are in the upper-thirties starting on Monday, with more snow in the forecast throughout the beginning of the week.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.