1-31-20: Mostly cloudy today, possible snow tonight

Today we have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-thirties. Tonight, watch for possible scattered snow showers with temperatures dropping to the mid-twenties.
Tomorrow, temperatures are back in the mid-thirties with mostly cloudy skies and possible scattered snow showers. We have our highest chance to see snowfall on Sunday, with a chance for up to five inches in the Tug Hill region.
Looking ahead, temperatures are in the upper-thirties starting on Monday, with more snow in the forecast throughout the beginning of the week.
