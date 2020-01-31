1-31-20: Passing snow showers expected, warmer temperatures on Monday

This evening we keep things quiet with clouds and temperatures in the upper-twenties. Overnight we could see some passing snow showers with temperatures staying in the mid-twenties.
Clouds continue to linger in the morning hours with temperatures starting in the low-twenties tomorrow. Throughout the day, temperatures gradually increase to the mid-thirties with partly cloudy skies.
We are expecting partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with a chance of passing snow showers and temperatures in the mid-thirties. Snow showers are expected on Sunday with a chance of up to five inches of accumulation.
Monday starts off quiet, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-thirties. There is snow and mixed precipitation in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
