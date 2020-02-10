2-10-20: Precipitation to taper off in afternoon, temperatures below freezing tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Much of the snow and rain we have been seeing this morning should taper off this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight, so be cautious of black and icy spots early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow, we’ll have highs in the thirties and mostly cloudy skies.

Our next chance for snow showers this week is on Thursday, bringing in cold air that will lead to single digit temperatures on Friday. High temperatures will be in the twenties on Saturday and we have a chance of seeing snow on Sunday.

