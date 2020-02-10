2-10-20: Temperatures drop overnight, ice, slick conditions possible

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The weather clears up this evening giving us cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-thirties. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties giving us a chance for icy patches and slick conditions.

Tomorrow, we can expect cloudy skies with temperatures above average, in the mid-thirties.

Temperatures stay in the mid-thirties for Tuesday and Wednesday with our next chance for snow on Thursday. Thursday night, temperatures drop below zero with a chance of some evening snow showers.

On Friday, temperatures are in the single digits with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop below zero overnight into Saturday, with a chance for snow showers Sunday and Monday.

